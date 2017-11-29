9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Princess Love and Ray J Announce They Are Expecting And Shut Down Surrogate Rumors

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Yesterday, Ray J announced his wife Princess Love was pregnant with their first child.

After the news broke, social media went crazy with rumors that his sister Brandy is actually the one carrying the baby.

Princess Love shut down the rumors on instagram.


Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

19 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

Continue reading Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP Image Award Nominations

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos