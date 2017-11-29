David Otunga Wins Custody Of Son, Jennifer Hudson’s Drops Order Of Protection

5 reads Leave a comment
David Otunga is now the primary custodial parent … TMZ has learned.
Jennifer and David reached a temporary custody agreement which gives him custody of 8-year-old David Jr. the majority of the time.
According to TMZ, Jennifer is currently in London shooting “The Voice UK” and she’s committed to significant travel to Los Angeles to do “The Voice.”
TMZ is reporting that David has said he’s been his son’s primary caregiver since birth because of Jennifer’s travel schedule. Apparently they both now acknowledge that he will again become the primary custodial parent, at least until a formal custody agreement is worked out.
Jennifer also voluntarily dropped her order of protection, which prohibited David from having contact with their son or her.
