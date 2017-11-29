9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

David Otunga Wins Custody Of Son, Jennifer Hudson’s Drops Order Of Protection

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


David Otunga is now the primary custodial parent … TMZ has learned.

Jennifer and David reached a temporary custody agreement which gives him custody of 8-year-old David Jr. the majority of the time.

According to TMZ, Jennifer is currently in London shooting “The Voice UK” and she’s committed to significant travel to Los Angeles to do “The Voice.”

TMZ is reporting that  David has said he’s been his son’s primary caregiver since birth because of Jennifer’s travel schedule. Apparently they both now acknowledge that he will again become the primary custodial parent, at least until a formal custody agreement is worked out.

Jennifer also voluntarily dropped her order of protection, which prohibited David from having contact with their son or her.

20 Photos Of Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Photos Of Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 20 Photos Of Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss (PHOTOS)

20 Photos Of Jennifer Hudson’s Weight Loss (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos