T.I. & Chris Brown Speak Out On Slave Trade In Libya

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

T.I. & Chris Brown Speak Out On Slave Trade In Libya

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

T.I. says he’s “livid” about the slave trade still happening in Libya.

In case you missed it last week, CNN published a report on modern day slavery in Libya, featuring a video that reportedly was shot in August and appeared to show a man selling African migrants for farm work for only a couple hundred bucks (see clip below). “Big strong boys,” the man said in the video, according to a CNN narrator. “400 … 700 … 800,” he called out the mounting prices. The men were eventually sold for about $400 each, CNN reported. The Libyan government said it has launched an investigation into slave auctions in the country.

RELATEDChris Brown Goes After U.S. Government Over Puerto Rico Relief Negligence

After the video surfaced online showing the migrants apparently being sold at the auction in Libya, people all over the world have been calling for action & justice, including some of hip-hops own like T.I. & Chris Brown.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos