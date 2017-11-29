T.I. & Chris Brown Speak Out On Slave Trade In Libya

Via | HotNewHipHop

In case you missed it last week, CNN published a report on modern day slavery in Libya, featuring a video that reportedly was shot in August and appeared to show a man selling African migrants for farm work for only a couple hundred bucks (see clip below). “Big strong boys,” the man said in the video, according to a CNN narrator. “400 … 700 … 800,” he called out the mounting prices. The men were eventually sold for about $400 each, CNN reported. The Libyan government said it has launched an investigation into slave auctions in the country.

After the video surfaced online showing the migrants apparently being sold at the auction in Libya, people all over the world have been calling for action & justice, including some of hip-hops own like T.I. & Chris Brown.

