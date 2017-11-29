Tyrese Apologizes For Lying About Wife’s Pregnancy & Other Strange Outbursts

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tyrese Apologizes For Lying About Wife’s Pregnancy & Other Strange Outbursts

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Backstage & Audience

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It seems like slowly but surely we’re getting the old Tyrese back and he’s saying it’s because he is off the psych medications he was taking which he claiming cause all his outrageous social media outbursts.

See what he had to say below:

Let’s get this all off the table a few weeks back while stressed and of course as I embarrassingly spoke on this.. I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from. To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level matter of fact I just took care of both of my lawyers fully 108k for my lawyer and almost 20k for Shaylas lawyer. I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math! And I’ve already mentioned that there was a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in- I’ve already again apologized to them privately and publicly for everything.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos