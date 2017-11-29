Tyrese Apologizes For Lying About Wife’s Pregnancy & Other Strange Outbursts

It seems like slowly but surely we’re getting the old Tyrese back and he’s saying it’s because he is off the psych medications he was taking which he claiming cause all his outrageous social media outbursts.

See what he had to say below:

Let’s get this all off the table a few weeks back while stressed and of course as I embarrassingly spoke on this.. I was advised to use some psych meds called Rexulti and I did and did some really stupid things publicly and privately that will take me a while to recover from. To clear the air cause I’m an open book and got nothing to hide. My wife is NOT pregnant and never was (those meds had me on one) I owe no one any money on any level matter of fact I just took care of both of my lawyers fully 108k for my lawyer and almost 20k for Shaylas lawyer. I could never give what I don’t have. Smart folks do the math! And I’ve already mentioned that there was a few talks with the Smiths and those meds made me jump out there and speak on monies that never came in- I’ve already again apologized to them privately and publicly for everything.

READ MORE

