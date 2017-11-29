Texas Woman Officially Indicted For Sending Bomb To Barack Obama

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Texas Woman Officially Indicted For Sending Bomb To Barack Obama

The woman sent the bomb to Obama back in 2016.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s no secret that former POTUS Barack Obama had more than his fair share of haters while he was in office for eight years, he still has them today, but apparently there are people out there that are insane enough to try to physically harm him. A Texas woman has been indicted for sending a homemade bomb to Obama back in 2016.

Julia Poff mailed homemade bombs to then-President Barack Obama and Texas Governor Greg Abbott with the intent to kill and injure. The Grio reports that Poff’s indictment had been in the works for quite sometime and it was finally successful due to a trio of bizarre evidence including cat hair.

Via The Grio:

Julia Poff was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for sending injurious packages containing explosives with the intent to kill and injure. A federal agent testified that she was known to dislike Obama.

The explosives were mailed to Obama, Abbott and the federal Social Security Administration building back in October of 2016. The only person that opened his package was Abbott and it failed to detonate. She was busted because of cat hair, a shipping label and a package of cigarettes.

The explosives were mailed to Obama, Abbott and the federal Social Security Administration building back in October of 2016. The only person that opened his package was Abbott and it failed to detonate. Poff was identified as the sender due to the evidence that forensics found on the devices and their packaging. The bomb that was sent to Abbott had traces of an old shipping label on it and authorities were able to make out her name and address leading them right to her door.

The cat hair was a key component in Poff’s indictment because some of it was stuck to the bottom of the address label that she used to mail the homemade explosive, investigators concluded. The cigarette carton she used was also able to be traced to where it was initially purchased. Poff is set for a pre-trial hearing in early 2018 for her charges.

 

You can check out today’s Top Stories here:

2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick Lamar Lead

Tyrese Admits He Lied About Wife’s Pregnancy, Blames Prescription Drug Use

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos