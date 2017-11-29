Music
Home > Music

David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Over Son With Jennifer Hudson

As part of the agreement, Hudson has agreed to drop the order of protection against Otunga.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Jennifer Hudson and ex-fiance David Otunga have finally reached an agreement in their ongoing custody battle involving their 8-year-old son, David Otugna Jr., TMZ reports.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson &  David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement

Otunga was granted temporary primary custody, due to Hudson’s busy travel schedule. The former wrestler and reality star contestant claimed he was the primary caretaker since their son’s birth, culminating during the years of Hudson’s career. The singer is currently filming the new season of “The Voice,” traveling back and forth from London to Los Angeles.

As part of the temporary agreement, Hudson will drop the order of protection she filed in November.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Jennifer Hudson Agrees To Let Her Son Spend Thanksgiving With David Otunga

David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse Allegations

WARDROBE WARS: Jennifer Hudson vs Lala Anthony

21 photos Launch gallery

WARDROBE WARS: Jennifer Hudson vs Lala Anthony

Continue reading WARDROBE WARS: Jennifer Hudson vs Lala Anthony

WARDROBE WARS: Jennifer Hudson vs Lala Anthony

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos