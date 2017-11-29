Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

It’s #NoShaveNovember for everyone except Lance Gross.
The actor revealed his freshly shaven face on Instagram, letting fans know he was prepping for an upcoming role:
New Project Alert…Hint Hint…I’m playing a #olbootyfacecop #imhypedthough #stayworking #icriedinthecarwhenileftthebarbershop #dopeproject #upwardclimb #mycostarisdope #mydirectorisdope #whythefuckhasntvarietyannouncedityet #ikidikid #noforrealthoineedmyfacialhairback #berkeleydidntrecognizeme #shesaidmamawhothisolbootyfaceman #littlepimplespopin #idefinitelyhardenedmyfacialexpressionithispicturesoiwouldntlook16 🎥🎬
Members of #BeardGangGangGang swiftly took to Twitter to discuss his clean look, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about his baby face:
Lance took to Twitter to defend his smooth look, daring women to show themselves without ‘inhancements.’
The typo led to more Black Twitter carnage:
