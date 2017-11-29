Music
Home > Music

Lance Gross Shaves Beard; Twitter Reacts

After Twitter meanly reacted to his new look, Gross challenged women to post photos of themselves without 'inhancements.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Jhene Aiko x Pac Sun x Neff Headwear Soul Of Summer Collection Launch

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

It’s #NoShaveNovember for everyone except Lance Gross.

The actor revealed his freshly shaven face on Instagram, letting fans know he was prepping for an upcoming role:

Members of #BeardGangGangGang swiftly took to Twitter to discuss his clean look, and they didn’t seem too thrilled about his baby face:

 

Lance took to Twitter to defend his smooth look, daring women to show themselves without ‘inhancements.’

The typo led to more Black Twitter carnage:

 

RELATED LINKS

Lil Mama And Lance Gross Slay ‘When Love Kills’ Photo Shoot

Lil Mama &amp; Lance Gross TV One Drama ‘When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story’ Drops Explosive Trailer

Lance Gross Mourns The Loss Of His Father

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos