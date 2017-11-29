Why Rickey Smiley Decided To Write “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley has been in the comedy business for over 28 years. He now has his own radio show, television show and recently wrote the book “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life.” The reason Rickey decided to write the book is because he has a lot of stories to tell.

While most people know him for being funny all the time he has deep stories that many can relate to. He talks about his grandmothers, churches and goes down memory lane. Some of these stories even caused Rickey to cry while talking about them again.

