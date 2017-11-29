This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most Priceless Gift Ever

Bailey Sellers, of Knoxville, turned 21 on Friday and she received the gift of a lifetime.

The Tennessee native took to Twitter to share a Thank You letter she recently received from her deceased dad. She tweeted:

Having my dad send me flowers every year after he passed was amazing and helped me cope with his death. If you know anyone that wants to set this up for a loved one check out this website. 💜https://t.co/JMh4RPmb22 — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 27, 2017

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

The pre-paid cards and kind words from her deceased dad ends this year now that Sellers is 21 — her dad called his most recent b’day card to his daughter his last “love letter” to her.

Folks on Twitter fell madly in love with Bailey’s touching post and reached out to wish her a happy belated birthday:

@SellersBailey I wish I could send you a big hug. Thank you for sharing your dad with us. We felt his warm loving spirit in his note to you. I know he is very proud of the young lady you have become. Wishing you a fantastic birthday. ❤ pic.twitter.com/FCqmoZQ3Jt — TrapQueen of Sheba👑 (@jurZeegurrrl) November 28, 2017

@SellersBailey Just seen your interview on Good Morning Britain.

Your dad sounds like he was a lovely & thoughtful man.

All the best for your birthday. 💖 — JOHN DUFFY (@JohnJamesDuffy) November 27, 2017

Just watched @SellersBailey live on Good Morning Britain, so blessed to have you in my life. Though I never was able to meet your father, I am blessed to have his beautiful daughter in my life. — Daniel West (@Daniel_T_West) November 27, 2017

