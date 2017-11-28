Cardi B Went Off On Security Guard For Pulling On Her Skirt

0 reads Leave a comment
Okay, it’s not as bad as it seem. A video has made it’s way around the internet of Cardi B performing in a short dress. The dress kept riding up, so her body guard stepped up to help her, but she went off the poor guy.
https://twitter.com/TutuAdamsUK/status/935235723787231232
Cardi took to he socials to say, “Dear everybody my security was just trying to look out!… My skirt kept rising up. I got upset [because] he put so much force pulling it down I thought I would fall!” He’s a strong guy, that happens sometimes.
