Why Kanye West Still Wants His Apology From Jay Z And Beyoncè [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Kanye West and Jay Z still don’t have much of a friendship, but West is willing to rekindle things under one condition. West wants an apology from Jay Z and Beyoncè. Allegedly, Beyoncè didn’t say anything to his wife Kim Kardashian at Serena Willams wedding and he didn’t like that.

West also feels that he risked his career for Beyoncè and people have hated on him since. Gary With Da Tea also spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being engaged. Looks like there will be some Black people in the palace.

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

10 Reasons Why We’re Officially Done With Kanye West

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn’t accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he’d voted, it would’ve been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we’re officially done with Kanye West.  

