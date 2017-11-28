Why Kanye West Still Wants His Apology From Jay Z And Beyoncè [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kanye West and Jay Z still don’t have much of a friendship, but West is willing to rekindle things under one condition. West wants an apology from Jay Z and Beyoncè. Allegedly, Beyoncè didn’t say anything to his wife Kim Kardashian at Serena Willams wedding and he didn’t like that.

West also feels that he risked his career for Beyoncè and people have hated on him since. Gary With Da Tea also spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being engaged. Looks like there will be some Black people in the palace.

