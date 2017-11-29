The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Target Release Eminem’s Album Date? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Post Malone is now apologizing for comments he made about listening to hip-hop. What he meant by his statement was that when you want to cry or feel emotions you put on something else other than that. Da Brat talks about the 180 women that have come out and say they were sexually assaulted while getting massages at Massage Envy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Target by mistake also released Eminem’s alleged album release, which they say is December 15th. According to other sources the real album release is December 8th. Many don’t know if it will be changed because Target backtracked.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Eminem Reveals That Working With Beyoncè Was A Dream Of His [AUDIO]

RELATED: Eminem & Leslie Jones Give Chance The Rapper New Names [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Fans Can’t Agree On Eminem’s New Song With Beyonce, “Walk On Water” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

10 photos Launch gallery

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Continue reading Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

Hip Hop Firsts: 10 Rappers That Made History

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos