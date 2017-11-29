Did Target Release Eminem’s Album Date? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Post Malone is now apologizing for comments he made about listening to hip-hop. What he meant by his statement was that when you want to cry or feel emotions you put on something else other than that. Da Brat talks about the 180 women that have come out and say they were sexually assaulted while getting massages at Massage Envy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Target by mistake also released Eminem’s alleged album release, which they say is December 15th. According to other sources the real album release is December 8th. Many don’t know if it will be changed because Target backtracked.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Eminem Reveals That Working With Beyoncè Was A Dream Of His [AUDIO]

RELATED: Eminem & Leslie Jones Give Chance The Rapper New Names [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Fans Can’t Agree On Eminem’s New Song With Beyonce, “Walk On Water” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: