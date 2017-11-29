The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Thanksgiving Went Bad After A Woman’s Boyfriend Went Through Her Phone [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Everyone is back from Thanksgiving break and talking about everything that happened while with family. Headkrack tasted jerk eggplant for the first time and really enjoyed it, while Juicy almost kicked out her brother-in-law because he is a Cowboy’s hater. They then spoke with several listeners to talk about what happened during their holiday.

One listener was sad because his mother burned the mac and cheese another one had to deal with an uninvited guest that wanted to fight after dinner. Another caller spoke about her boyfriend going through her phone and he thought she was cheating. He ended up feeling bad because it was her grandfather she was texting.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Photos