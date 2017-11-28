Agent Who Inappropriately Grabbed Terry Crews Returns to Work

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Agent Who Inappropriately Grabbed Terry Crews Returns to Work

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Adam Venit, the former head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, is back at work today (Nov. 27) following a 30-day suspension as the agency investigated sexual harassment allegations leveled by actor Terry Crews.

As part of a demotion, he’ll no longer carry his former title but will serve as an agent, according to Deadline.com.

Commenting on Venit’s return, Crews tweeted today: “Someone got a pass.”

In the wake of assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and other men in Hollywood, Crews came forward alleging that Venit grabbed his genitals at a party. Crews spoke about the matter with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” right after he exited WME as a client.

Venit reps clients including Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone and Dustin Hoffman.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Frazer Harrison and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos