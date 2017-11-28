Agent Who Inappropriately Grabbed Terry Crews Returns to Work

Adam Venit, the former head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, is back at work today (Nov. 27) following a 30-day suspension as the agency investigated sexual harassment allegations leveled by actor Terry Crews.

As part of a demotion, he’ll no longer carry his former title but will serve as an agent, according to Deadline.com.

Commenting on Venit’s return, Crews tweeted today: “Someone got a pass.”

SOMEONE GOT A PASS https://t.co/yLPwpWGtT8 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

In the wake of assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein and other men in Hollywood, Crews came forward alleging that Venit grabbed his genitals at a party. Crews spoke about the matter with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” right after he exited WME as a client.

Venit reps clients including Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone and Dustin Hoffman.

