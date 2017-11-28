Florida Couple Decides to Name Their First Child After The Olive Garden

Photo by

Olive Garden Store

Source: Olive Garden / Olive Garden

Their child is due in early December.

 

(WFLA) – We can all agree Olive Garden’s unlimited soups and breadsticks are something special. But would you name your child after the popular restaurant chain?

Jordan, 26, and Justin Garton, 27, of Arkansas said they spent seven straight weeks eating at their local Olive Garden restaurant to save money while in financial straits. Two years later, the couple decided to name their firstborn child, a baby girl, Olivia Garton.

“It actually didn’t start out as just us loving Olive Garden,” Justin told TODAY. “Jordan is a third-generation Italian-American so she wanted to pick a name inspired by her heritage, so we considered Olive and Olivia.”

“When we said ‘Olive Garton’ out loud, obviously we got a big kick out of that, but kids are cruel nowadays, so we wanted it to be a bit more subtle.”

“When we told our friends and family, they picked up on (the Olive Garden reference) immediately,” he said. “They’ve been having a field day with it.”

The couple told the TODAY show they bought a Neverending Pasta Pass, which usually sells out in seconds in 2015, and had dinner at Olive Garden nearly every night for several weeks.  They would eat their leftovers for lunch the following day.

 

READ MORE: WFLA.com

Article Courtesy of WFLA-TV Tampa Bay

Picture Courtesy of The Olive Garden

comments – Add Yours
Photos