Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Yet Another New York City Sneaker Release Was Chaotic Enough To Have The Cops Called

It most definitely isn't the first time we've heard a story like this

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Ford Announces New Electrification Project With Los Angeles Police Department

Source: David McNew / Getty

Sneaker releases have been getting more and more intense as the years go on, so it’s nothing new for the police to get called when some crowds get a little too crazy. The very limited Cyber Monday release of the “Top 3 Gold” Air Jordan 1  was the latest sneaker to cause a scene in New York City, this time when sneaker hopefuls crowded around NikeLab’s 21 Mercer location for a chance to catch a pair. One of the people waiting in line posted a video, which shows how the scene progresses from a pretty regular line to a huge mass of people and the cops showing up.

Also according to the video’s description, the workers at the store were hand-picking people to get wristbands in order to come into the store and buy the sneakers. Sneaker News reported earlier that the entire release was cancelled prior to Cyber Monday, but according to NikeLab the release was a first-come, first-serve.

This is far from the first time that a sneaker release has caused this type of commotion. Releases over the past fews years have gone so far as being cancelled because of the insane, unsafe crowds forming around certain stores caused a concern for public safety. Events like this are just further evidence that the resell culture for sneakers is more prevalent than ever, so people will do almost everything to get their hands on a limited release.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos