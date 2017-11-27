Dictionary.com’s Word Of The Year Definitely Resonated With The Internet

Dictionary.com has officially crowned their word of 2017 and considering our current political climate, it might have you screaming “amen!”

The word of the year is “complicit.”

That’s right, “complicit,” or “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others,” according to Dictionary.com.

Sound familiar?

The site said look-ups for the word increased almost 300% over the last year. Swipe through to see why the Internet agreed that “complicit” is the appropriate term of the year.

