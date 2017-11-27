News
Home > News

Dictionary.com’s Word Of The Year Definitely Resonated With The Internet

A fitting term for 2017.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Young man at airport waiting lounge using digital tablet

Source: izusek / Getty


Dictionary.com has officially crowned their word of 2017 and considering our current political climate, it might have you screaming “amen!”

The word of the year is “complicit.”

That’s right, “complicit,” or “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others,” according to Dictionary.com

Sound familiar?

The site said look-ups for the word increased almost 300% over the last year. Swipe through to see why the Internet agreed that “complicit” is the appropriate term of the year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 6 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos