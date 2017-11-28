Rev. Al Sharpton to Visit Meek Mill in Prison

Al Sharpton is set to visit Meek Mill today as an effort to get him a new hearing and draw attention to the mass incarceration of young black men.

via NYDN:

“I think this is about an injustice that is representative of many young men of color that face an abuse of a probation or parole system,” Sharpton said Saturday at the Harlem headquarters of the National Action Network.

“This is not about an artist. This is about a system,” Sharpton said.