Nicki Minaj Didn’t Catch Takeoff’s Lines About Her On “Motor Sport” Until It Dropped

Posted 2 hours ago
Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj was unaware of Takeoff’s lustful bars about her on Migos’ “Motor Sport” … until after it dropped. The Black Barbie shared her thoughts on the lines from her Migos and Cardi B collaboration on Saturday (November 25), noting how she was a little shocked she missed them.

“Take Off verse on Motorsport. it’s my shit tho but ummm I feel like I didn’t peep them lines until the song came out,” she tweeted. “I was like [astonished emoji].”


