Derrick Rose Could Lose $80M In Adidas Endorsement Money If He Retires

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Derrick Rose Could Lose $80M In Adidas Endorsement Money If He Retires

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Source: Jason Miller / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Derrick Rose’s decision could lead to a massive write-off for Adidas.

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Earlier this decade, Derrick Rose was one of the most exciting players in the NBA, winning an MVP with the Chicago Bulls and turning that team from a doormat of a franchise to a perennial championship contender. However, after sustaining a severe knee injury in the first round of the 2012 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rose has been on a treadmill of mediocrity that he hasn’t been able to get off of ever since.

Finish this story [here]

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos