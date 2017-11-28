Derrick Rose Could Lose $80M In Adidas Endorsement Money If He Retires

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Earlier this decade, Derrick Rose was one of the most exciting players in the NBA, winning an MVP with the Chicago Bulls and turning that team from a doormat of a franchise to a perennial championship contender. However, after sustaining a severe knee injury in the first round of the 2012 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, Rose has been on a treadmill of mediocrity that he hasn’t been able to get off of ever since.

Finish this story [here]