Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big Backed Boxer Bae

Tichina's new beau is armed with muscles and melanin.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Tichina Arnold

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

You can’t keep a good girl down.

Right after it was announced both ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ and ‘Daytime Divas’ were cancelled, actress Tichina Arnold is bouncing back by cozying up to a new bae.

The 48-year-old ‘Martin’ alum has been romantically linked to heavyweight boxer from Detroit, Cedric Boswell.

Ok #TichinaArnold 👀🍫 #blacklove

A post shared by BlackAmericaWeb (@blackamericaweb) on

In 2016, Arnold went through an ugly divorce with NBA coach Reno Bighorns after 4 years of marriage. The split changed the 48-year-old’s approach to relationships, telling People back in July,

“I always allowed the man to choose me, so I’m going to switch direction a little and give myself more time. I doubt if I’ll ever get married again. I’m older now, I have no ideals. I’m blessed to have done it all.”

Well looks like she’s doing it all and someHave fun Tichina!

Along with having a new beau, Tichina is one proud mama.

Check out her daughter sanging below:

#PressPlay #TichinaArnold's daughter better sing!!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

SOURCE: MADAME NOIRE

Photos