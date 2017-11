Why Mase Won The Battle Against Cam’Ron [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack is back with Hip-Hop Spot and talks about Big Sean handing out over 5,000 turkeys. Big Sean does it every year and it makes him smile so much that he’s able to give back. While everyone was giving thanks, Mase and Cam’ron got into a bit of a beef.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

They both had some choice words to say about each others careers and love life. Headkrack believes although they both were great, he believes lyrically Mase should be the winner. Allegedly the beef is squashed, but fans are here for more.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became A Pastor

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Beefs With The Whole Dang Family [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Drake & The Weeknd Beefing Over A Woman? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: