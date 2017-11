Not many emcees put on for the city of Cleveland like Ray Jr. and Ripp Flamez.

While retail stores were dropping prices in anticipation of Black Friday, the duo from Northeast Ohio dropped a fire album that definitely deserves all of our recognition as well.

The tape features Fabolous, LVFromCle, Bossman Nolo and more. Check it out here and hit Ray and Ripp with a follow on social media!

STREAM ‘GOLD WAVES HOT WINTER’ HERE

Aw shit surprise!! Me & @ecrayjr just dropped a album!! Link in bio 🔥🔥🔥 “Gold waves Hot Winter” 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by WaveGod (@rippflamez) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

