Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been “Excruciatingly Terrible”

The young and profoundly talented Willow Smith wants you to know that fame isn’t always what it seems.

In an interview with Girlgaze Zine, Willow Smith candidly describes her life in the public eye as, “excruciatingly terrible.” The 17-year-old singer told the mag, “Growing up and trying to figure out your life…while people feel like they have some sort of entitlement to know what’s going on, is absolutely, excruciatingly terrible. And the only way to get over it, is to go into it.”

Although Willow and her brother Jaden are both following their parents’ famous footsteps by pursuing careers in entertainment and music, she says having people in your business 24/7 is often damaging for celebrity kids. “I feel like most kids like me end up going down a spiral of depression, and the world is sitting there looking at them through their phones; laughing and making jokes and making memes at the crippling effect that this lifestyle has on the psyche.”

Willow’s rise to stardom began at the age of 10 when her popular dance hit “Whip my Hair” crushed the charts in 2010. Now, seven years later, she’s about to release her 2nd album “The 1st” where she touches on growing up from being a teenager to being a woman.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: