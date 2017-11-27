Feature Story
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your Childhood

Written By: Nia Noelle

Winnie The Pooh Receives A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s nothing like some good nostalgia to make you realize that you’re truly getting old. Friday night, Black Twitter took a trip down memory lane by sharing some of their favorite childhood cartoons and movies. They ranged from Animaniacs to A Goofy Movie and everything in between.

All it took were a few ‘One Gotta Go’ memes to get things started.

Then it got real! Hit the flip for more throwbacks that will have you wishing you were a kid again!

