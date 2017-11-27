Here’s Why So Many Stores Were Empty on Black Friday

Via |

Many stores were empty this Black Friday — but retailers have no need to panic.

Some shoppers were surprised to find empty Targets, Best Buys, and Walmarts when they showed up for Black Friday shopping.

When Business Insider’s Sarah Jacobs arrived at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn early Friday morning, she found a meager line outside waiting for the mall to open, and even fewer people outside Target and Best Buy.

Shoppers spent a total of $3.54 billion online as of 8 p.m. ET on Black Friday, a 15.6% increase over last year according to Adobe Analytics. That’s on top of the $2.87 billion spent on Thanksgiving Day.

Read More

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: