New Music Alert! Dru Hill Releases New EP, ‘Christmas In Baltimore’

If you’ve been missing Dru Hill, Christmas may have come early, because they’re baaaack!

On Black Friday, the popular group from the 2000s released a new holiday EP Christmas In Baltimore. The album is fittingly named after the foursome’s hometown.

According to the Rap-Up, this seasonal set showcases Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Tao’s soulful versions of “This Christmas,” “No Holiday,” “T’is the Season,” “Underneath the Mistletoe,” and “Silent Night.”

Take a listen for yourself:

#ChristmasInBaltimore Virtual Listening Party 11/23 @ 9pm EST FB.com/DruHill4Real #DruHill A post shared by Dragon (@sisqo) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:48am PST

If you like what you hear, go ahead and Stream Christmas in Baltimore on Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and iTunes or purchase it on the record’s website for $7.99.

This is the first album the group has recorded together in seven years! However, as Rap-Up pointed out, Dru Hill did reunite at the 2016 Soul Train Awards to drop heir “Change” buzz single inspired by the unrest in Baltimore following the death of Freddie Gray.

Hopefully, this is a sign of a major comeback!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Christmas In Baltimore?

