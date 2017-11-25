Russell Simmons Writes an Open Letter Responding to Sexual Harassment Allegations

Russell Simmons penned an open letter regarding the sexual assault allegations that have been leveled against him and others.

Keri Claussen Khalighi, a former model, has said that she was sexually assaulted by the music legend when she was 17.

“Humanity is going through a powerful and wrenching shift of consciousness that I believe will ultimately lead to a mass awakening in all humankind,” Simmons wrote.

“Like all lasting change, this transition is filled with painful disruption and confrontation against an entrenched system. It may sound odd to some that I am encouraged about this time in our history, but I am,” he added.

“The daily news detailing the growing number of experiences of women being victimized are being brought to the light. I do not doubt that the vast majority of the allegations these brave survivors are sharing are true and dignified. I see their stories giving a voice to the voiceless, which has been the central theme of my life’s journey.”

