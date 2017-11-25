Spike Lee Revamps She’s gotta have it As Netflix Series

Spike Lee revamps his First Spike Lee Joint.

The One that launched his career, She’s Gotta Have it as a Series on Netlix .

Had the chance of check out two of the episodes, I cant wait to see more, its a great revamp, with up to date political situations, its a great piece of black art so far, and I can’t wait to see more.

It’s Spike at his best, giving you a oldschool Spike Joint feel from the awesome camera shots and angles, with art, Great soulful music, it puts you in mind of spike joints of past but more of a new age masterpiece.

This is A Black Adult Must see.

Nola Darling is back and She’s Gotta Have it Check out the trailer and make sure you check out the series.

