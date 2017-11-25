Dad Takes His Daughter to the Ladies Room, and the Internet Goes Off!!

One couple’s debate over which restroom to use when you have a child of the opposite sex with you is going viral.

The mother, whose username is AdaHopper,  says in a thread on parenting site Mumsnetthat her husband takes their 4-year-old daughter to the ladies public toilet as opposed to the men’s.

The dad says the ladies room is better and cleaner than walking in on men using urinals.

But the mom says women don’t like men coming into their bathroom, so he should take their daughter to the men’s room.

Hundreds of people have responded to the thread with their own opinions, many of them slamming the father.

To read the entire thread, click here. 

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Martin Ruegner and Getty Images

Photos