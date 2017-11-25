The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Woman Tells Off Health Department For Inquiry About Her Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
In this hilarious Prank Call, the health department calls up a woman’s house to ask reprimand her for having too many kids in her house. She does not take kindly to the inquiry about her kids, and proceeds to cuss everybody all the way out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos