Prank Call: Woman Tells Off Health Department For Inquiry About Her Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
In this hilarious Prank Call, the health department calls up a woman’s house to ask reprimand her for having too many kids in her house. She does not take kindly to the inquiry about her kids, and proceeds to cuss everybody all the way out. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: County Employee Gets Way Too Involved In Woman’s Marriage Business [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Cusses Her Baby Daddy’s Attorney All The Way Out [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Has A Cussing Complaint “About The Bingo” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- What Do You Do With Dry Beggars?
- This Is How Many Licks It Takes To Get To The Center Of A Tootsie Pop
- Twins Or Nah? 7 Celebrity Kids That Look Exactly Like Their Parents
- “Queen Sugar” Star Rutina Wesley “Nova” Reveals Her Engagement
Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]
5 photos Launch gallery
Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"Source:VICELAND 1 of 5
2. Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"Source:VICELAND 2 of 5
3. Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"Source:VICELAND 3 of 5
4. Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"Source:VICELAND 4 of 5
5. Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"Source:VICELAND 5 of 5
comments – Add Yours