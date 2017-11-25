A Plus Talks To Big Sean About New Music, His Annual Turkey Drive and Detroit [EXCLUSIVE]

Every year Big Sean does everything he can to support the city of Detroit, especially during the holidays. This year Sean, as well as the HOT squad, gave out 5000 turkey dinner to the community at River Rouge High School. During his visit to the school, he sat down with A Plus to talk about new music, the importance of giving back and how the city has supported him since day one.

Watch the exclusive interview here.



Check out more photos from the Turkey Drive below.