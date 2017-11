Juicy Has Some Advice For People Trying To Bring Guest To Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and just like every other year there are rules to bringing uninvited guests to the event. Juicy decided to talk about it on Facebook Live and share her opinion on things. This year she just might be bringing a date to dinner.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Juicy mentioned that you should always ask the host if it’s okay to bring a guest. Someone on Facebook Live commented and told everyone that you shouldn’t come empty handed. Juicy isn’t the biggest fan of people bringing extra people, but she allows it. She also believes that people should bring their own to go plates just in case there are leftovers.

RELATED: Ms Juicy Confirms “Little Women: Atlanta” Will Return

RELATED: Juicy And Mark Curry Shares What They Think Made Wendy Williams Faint [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mark Curry Wants To Take Juicy Out On A Date To Waffle House [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: