The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier’s Dessert Tips For Diabetics On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Collier was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” answering questions about health concerns! When a diabetic Florida woman called up with help treating herself dessert this Thanksgiving, Dr. Collier gave her all the info about avoiding sweet teas and other sugary drinks, and the myth that diabetics can’t ever have sugar. Then, a diesel mechanic needed help easing a dry skin problem.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, a St. Louis man who always has trouble with his sinuses got all the details about non-sedative anti-histamines, saline nasal spray, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Thanksgiving Dinner Menus For White People Vs. Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Dr. Collier On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dr. Collier On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Dr. Collier On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 5 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos