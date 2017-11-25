Dr. Collier’s Dessert Tips For Diabetics On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Collier was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” answering questions about health concerns! When a diabetic Florida woman called up with help treating herself dessert this Thanksgiving, Dr. Collier gave her all the info about avoiding sweet teas and other sugary drinks, and the myth that diabetics can’t ever have sugar. Then, a diesel mechanic needed help easing a dry skin problem.

Plus, a St. Louis man who always has trouble with his sinuses got all the details about non-sedative anti-histamines, saline nasal spray, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

