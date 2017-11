Rickey Smiley Hangs Out With “Stand By Your Truth” Readers In Birmingham! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley has been on his book tour, stopping in cities nationwide to share stories and smiles with folks who have picked up the book. People of all ages seem to be delighting in the magic of Rickey’s first book, “Stand By your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.” Check out this exclusive video to see all the good vibes in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Les Brown On How Rickey Smiley’s Book Can Help You Reach Your Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why You Have To Run For Your Life After Telling The Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares Smiles In Oklahoma City! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: