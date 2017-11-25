“Queen Sugar” Star Rutina Wesley “Nova” Reveals Her Engagement

The 38-year-old actress, who can currently be seen in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama “Queen Sugar,” revealed her engagement to her girlfriend, a New Orleans woman who goes by the name of Chef Shonda, in a series of heartfelt photos posted to Instagram on Sunday. via Huffington Post
The #TrueBlood alum and #QueenSugar star #RutinaWesley appeared to announce her engagement to New Orleans-based culinary guru, #ChefShonda, in an Instagram post. The series of photos opened with a quote that reads, “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you,” followed by snaps of the couple. The final pic showed a diamond ring on Wesley’s finger. Wesley captioned the shots with a series of hashtags including #AlwaysMORENeverLESSISaidYES, #SheFeedsMySOUL, #IWasLookingAtHERAndFoundMyJOY, #LoveOfMyLIFEYouAreMyFriend and #ILoveYouMoreThanWORDS. Congrats Rutina and Chef Shonda!! 💙🙏 [Follow us @hamptonblunetwork]