"Queen Sugar" Star Rutina Wesley "Nova" Reveals Her Engagement

OWN Hosts A Private New York Screening Of 'Queen Sugar'

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Congratulation and revelations are in order for Rutina Wesley, that stars on Queen Sugar as the character Nova Bordelon, as it’s being reported by her that she is getting married.

The 38-year-old actress, who can currently be seen in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama “Queen Sugar,” revealed her engagement to her girlfriend, a New Orleans woman who goes by the name of Chef Shonda, in a series of heartfelt photos posted to Instagram on Sunday. via Huffington Post

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….

A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on

