Trump Escalates Twitter War With LaVar Ball Instead Of Focusing On Important Issues

Posted 5 hours ago
The president is once again creating distractions.

 

Instead of addressing  pressing issues, President Donald Trump escalated his Twitter war against basketball dad LaVar Ball in a childish tweet calling him “a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”

READ MORE: ‘I Should Have Left Them In Jail,’ Trump Fires Back At LaVar Ball

“…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump tweeted in a second post.

The war of words started when the president tweeted that the three UCLA basketball players arrest in China for shoplifting failed to thank him for helping to get them released. One of the athletes is Ball’s son, LiAngelo Ball, who expressed gratitude along with his two teammates, at a press conference when they returned to the United States. But the father downplayed Trump’s role in helping to release the players, adding that shoplifting is not a serious offense and that the president has more pressing matters than to criticize his parenting. Indeed, Trump should have dropped this long ago instead of creating a distraction from his falling poll numbers, failed agenda and Russia investigation. His twitter strategy is working, as his war with Ball spreads.

For example, some of Trump’s supporters have mistaken LaVar Ball for the actor LeVar Burton. One of Trump’s followers tweeted that the actor has “a thief for a son.” The “Reading Rainbow” host and star of “Roots” said that post is one of many he’s had to put up with since the Trump-Ball feud began.

Here are a few pressing issues that Trump should be addressing today:

1. U.S. Navy plane crash

2. North Korea accuses U.S. of a “serious provocation”

3. White House military personnel investigated

With Chinese Racism Against Black People, Can LiAngelo Ball And UCLA Players Get A Fair Trial?

Has Donald Trump Met His Match In LaVar Ball? Big Baller Has Nothing To Lose

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First through Seventh Tweet and Second through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Photos