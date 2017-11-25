Feature Story
21 Savage Has Some Strong Words For ‘OG Rappers’

He makes some solid points.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
21 savage powerfest

Source: sam brown / power

The age-old new school vs. old school argument resurfaced again this week when influential producer Pete Rock called out new school rappers. His statements seem to be in response to Waka Flocka blaming the older generation for any problems in hip hop today.

Pete responded with, “You’re not doing what we did, haven’t accomplished what we accomplished. Our generation didn’t experiment with pills or syrup or anything synthetic.” He continued, ” I listen to it and made a decision not to buy yo sh*t cuz in my opinion being a music maker, there is no substance to the music or lyrics so don’t get mad cuz you not cut from the cloth of hip hop pioneers. Let’s see how long you can last in this business doing what you doing.”

Well now, it seems 21 Savage is chiming in. The 25-year-old rapper made a post last night, giving his thoughts on the whole argument. He didn’t hold back. Read what he had to say below and let us know what you think.

Photos