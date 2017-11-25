Feature Story
Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globe After Party Invite Got Lost In The Mail

Oh well...

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
US producer Harvey Weinstein

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Netflix is due to host its annual Golden Globes after party come January, but according to a new report, Harvey Weinstein and co. are not welcome to attend. More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment, and rape—and that number grows everyday. So, Weinstein’s invite getting lost in the mail is to be expected.

TMZ states, “Our Netflix sources tell us Netflix has opted to take TWC off the billing for their famous party after the awards ceremony in January — and the allegations against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein, have everything to do with it.”

“The Netflix-Weinstein after-party is one of the biggest shindigs during the Golden Globes,” the site continues. “They’ve been hosting it together for the past 3 years, and even held it at The Beverly Hilton in 2017.”

Photos