Hide Ya Kids, Hide Ya Wives And Hide Your Mail — There’s A Package Thief On The Loose

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
A Man Holding an Amazon Delivery

Source: Kim Kirby/LOOP IMAGES / Getty

Just in time for the holidays, scammers have come up with a new way to steal from the fortunate and give to themselves. Those people are called Porch Pirates.

According to ABC News, Police across the country are warning residents to be mindful of their packages as holiday gift deliveries are more susceptible to robbery during this time. Just like the security cam footage that has gone viral of a young man stealing a package off a porch and running back to the getaway car before the driver sped off.

 

 

The Memphis mail bandit incident is just one of many holiday robberies caught on camera. Hit the flip to see some of the wildest Porch Pirate moments so far this season.

