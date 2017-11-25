The Fabolous and Jadakiss Album is Coming Soon

Jadakiss & Fabolous Reveal Tracklist & Cover Art For “Friday On Elm Street”

Via | HipHopDX

Def Jam Recordings has finally blown the lid off the tracklist for Jadakiss and Fabolous’ joint project, Friday On Elm Street. Comprised of 12 tracks (including one bonus track), the new album features Swizz Beatz, French Montana, Styles P, Future, Yo Gotti, Jeezy and Teyana Taylor.

Along with the tracklist, the duo has shared the cover art for the LP, which features a photograph of an eerie looking forest fire. Fab also shared a photo of the cover art on Instagram with the location noted as “Camp Crystal Lake,” the fictional lake from the Friday the 13th movies.

