Music
Home > Music

‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New Relationship With Singer Jeremih

Are these two Internet lovebirds doing it for the 'gram, or is there something more?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Has ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Masika Kalysha finally moved on from rapper Fetty Wap?

The reality starlet posted a photo to the ‘gram, showing off her sculpted curves and caught the attention of R&B singer, Jeremih.

‘Don’t be showing them to much,’ he commented on the photo.

Surprisingly, Kalysha responded letting him know she was wearing the panties he bought her for the shoot:

#Wayment, what’s going on here #Masika & #Jeremih? 👀 #IssaBaeWatch? 🤔 (📸: @dewaynerogers)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

While some Instagram users proclaimed #ISSANewPlotLine, others were  just excited her messy baby mama love triangle with Alexis Skyy and Fetty may finally be over.

In addition to potentially keeping his new bae warm this holiday season, Jeremih is also cooking up a holiday album with Chicago lyricist ‘Chance The Rapper.’

SOURCE: Hot New Hip Hop

RELATED LINKS

‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion

‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands For Alexis Skyy

Draya Michele Offers ‘LHHH’ Stars Masika &amp; Hazel E Advice On Their Foolish Behavior

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 5 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos