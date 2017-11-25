‘LHH: Hollywood’ Star Masika Kalysha Hints At New Relationship With Singer Jeremih

Has ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star Masika Kalysha finally moved on from rapper Fetty Wap?

The reality starlet posted a photo to the ‘gram, showing off her sculpted curves and caught the attention of R&B singer, Jeremih.

‘Don’t be showing them to much,’ he commented on the photo.

Surprisingly, Kalysha responded letting him know she was wearing the panties he bought her for the shoot:

#Wayment, what’s going on here #Masika & #Jeremih? 👀 #IssaBaeWatch? 🤔 (📸: @dewaynerogers) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

While some Instagram users proclaimed #ISSANewPlotLine, others were just excited her messy baby mama love triangle with Alexis Skyy and Fetty may finally be over.

In addition to potentially keeping his new bae warm this holiday season, Jeremih is also cooking up a holiday album with Chicago lyricist ‘Chance The Rapper.’

