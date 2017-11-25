The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Da Brat On Suspending Her Vegan Status For Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley talks about his progress with his Thanksgiving dinner, which he says he’s already almost done cooking. He explains that this year, he started so early and is taking his time with it because he felt he had rushed it a little bit last year, and he could taste the difference. This year, with most of the stuff out of the way, he has time to focus on just the ham and the turkey, while the rest of the stuff chills in the fridge- Rickey Smiley explains why that last step really adds something to the flavor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack shares his excitement try his hand at cooking after he saw a delicious looking recipe on Instagram. Rock-T talks about his corn on the cob, which he’s known for in his family. Da Brat talks about going in on cooking a whole bunch of the dishes her grandmother used to make, and suspending her vegan status on Thanksgiving. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Elaborate Plans For Rickey Smiley On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Is Here For Stove Top Stuffing’s Stretch-Pants For Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

7 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

Continue reading Da Brat On Suspending Her Vegan Status For Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

INSTADAILY: Celebs Give Back For Thanksgiving

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 1 day ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 5 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 1 week ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos