Da Brat On Suspending Her Vegan Status For Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley talks about his progress with his Thanksgiving dinner, which he says he’s already almost done cooking. He explains that this year, he started so early and is taking his time with it because he felt he had rushed it a little bit last year, and he could taste the difference. This year, with most of the stuff out of the way, he has time to focus on just the ham and the turkey, while the rest of the stuff chills in the fridge- Rickey Smiley explains why that last step really adds something to the flavor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack shares his excitement try his hand at cooking after he saw a delicious looking recipe on Instagram. Rock-T talks about his corn on the cob, which he’s known for in his family. Da Brat talks about going in on cooking a whole bunch of the dishes her grandmother used to make, and suspending her vegan status on Thanksgiving. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Black Tony Has Elaborate Plans For Rickey Smiley On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Is Here For Stove Top Stuffing’s Stretch-Pants For Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: