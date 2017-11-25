The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Dr. Collier kicked off his advice at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by dropping a quick few bars! Then, he shed some light on the precautions for eating Thanksgiving dinner that we should all be taking. It’s easy to just dive in head first when dinner finally rolls around on Thanksgiving night, but you can have your fill of your favorite Thanksgiving foods without causing your body to react negatively.

He gave some much needed tips for eating without messing up your stomach or causing digestive problems. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Photos