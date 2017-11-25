Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Collier kicked off his advice at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” by dropping a quick few bars! Then, he shed some light on the precautions for eating Thanksgiving dinner that we should all be taking. It’s easy to just dive in head first when dinner finally rolls around on Thanksgiving night, but you can have your fill of your favorite Thanksgiving foods without causing your body to react negatively.

He gave some much needed tips for eating without messing up your stomach or causing digestive problems. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

