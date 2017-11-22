9 O'Clock News
Forbes Announces World’s Highest Paid Women In Music.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Forbes just released the list of Highest Paid Women In Music for 2017, and it’s no surprise who number 1 is….. Beyonce!

Beyonce claimed the top spot with a hefty $105 million. If you are wondering where the bulk of that came from, much of Bey’s $250 million grossing “Formation World Tour” falls into the list’s scoring period.

Coming in second is Adele with $69 million, followed by Taylor Swift with $44 million, Celine Dion with $42 million and Jennifer Lopez  rounds out the top 5 with $38 million.

Photos