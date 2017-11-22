WTF: Ray Allen Catfished By Man Posing As Multiple Woman

Wait a minute. First off what was Ray Allen doing starting these relationships online with random women and second isn’t he married?

According to TMZ:

The ex-NBA superstar claims he met these “women” in “various online forums” and communicated with them … sometimes sharing “private information.”

Ray claims he eventually figured out he was being catfished and ended the relationships — but the man behind the rouse became obsessed and began posting items on social media about Ray and his family.

In the docs, Allen claims the man would physically go to Ray’s wife’s restaurant in Orlando and post about Ray — tagging family members in the posts.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: