#WTF: Ray Allen Catfished By Man Posing As Multiple Woman

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

#WTF: Ray Allen Catfished By Man Posing As Multiple Woman

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ray Allen Charity Golf Tournament

Source: Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery / Getty


Wait a minute. First off what was Ray Allen doing starting these relationships online with random women and second isn’t he married?

According to TMZ:

The ex-NBA superstar claims he met these “women” in “various online forums” and communicated with them … sometimes sharing “private information.” 

Ray claims he eventually figured out he was being catfished and ended the relationships — but the man behind the rouse became obsessed and began posting items on social media about Ray and his family. 

In the docs, Allen claims the man would physically go to Ray’s wife’s restaurant in Orlando and post about Ray — tagging family members in the posts.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos