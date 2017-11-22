Music
Home > Music

#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor Sexually Abused Her

Like fellow teammate Aly Raisman, the gold medalist claims that Larry Nassar assaulted her as well.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Days after she got dragged for suggesting that women can protect themselves from rape by dressing modestly, Gabby Douglas admitted that she is a victim of sexual abuse

On Tuesday, she declared on social media that former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, the same person that allegedly raped her Olympic teammate, Aly Raisman, assaulted her as well.

“I didn’t view my comments as victim shaming because I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you,” the gold medalist wrote. “It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar.

She added: “I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

please hear my heart

A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on

 

“I understand that many of you didn’t know what I was dealing with, but it is important to me that you at least know this. I do not advocate victim shaming/blaming in any way, shape or form! I will also never support attacking or bullying anyone on social media or anywhere else.

“Please forgive me for not being ore responsible with how I handled the situation. To every other individual that commented to or about me hatefully, I apologize that I let you down too. I will never stop promoting unity, positivity, strength, being courageous and doing good instead of evil. I have learned from this and I’m determined to be even better.”

Twitter swiftly reacted to this news:

As we previously reported, Douglas caught some serious heat last week for suggesting that women need to cover up in order to avoid being raped. She has since apologized for statements.

More than 130 women, many of them former athletes, have accused Nassar, who is currently in prison, of sexual assault,PEOPLE noted. Nassar faces 33 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and is currently scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7.

Whether you are still upset with Gabby for her prior victim-blaming comments, please recognize that coming forward with her own allegations must have not been easy to do. So let’s send Gabby all the love and light  we can.

RELATED NEWS:

Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

#MeToo: Producer At ‘The Root’ Accuses John Singleton And Jesse Jackson Of Sexual Harassment

#MeToo: Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences With Harvey Weinstein, ‘I Felt Unsafe’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos