HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Issa Rae held a Wine Down With Issa Rae panel at the 4th Annual Vulture Festival in Los Angles, California. The Insecure-creator wore a Christopher Kane black and white striped dress for the occasion.

The fitted dress gave us a cold shoulder and detached sleeve. The hem of the dress was fringed, separating the stripes eloquently. She paired it with one strap black open toe heels, perfect for the L.A. weather!

She wore her hair up and I’m loving this illuminating glow. The natural lip is a win, too.

Beauties, we need to know. Do you think her dress is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below.

