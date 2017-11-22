The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Jay-Z Trying To Cover Up Lagging Concert Ticket Sales? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Jay-Z is currently on his 4:44 Tour, and although everything seems to be just fine, reports are apparently circulating that maybe they are not. Ticket sales for the tour are apparently way lower than expected for a legendary artist performing at the stadium-level like Hov.

According to Gary With Da Tea, Jay-Z has been blocking stories about low ticket sales left and right. What could be the reason for the popular rapper’s alleged low sales? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Is Jay-Z Trying To Cover Up Lagging Concert Ticket Sales? [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos