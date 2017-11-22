The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Explains How Men Get Taught To Be Predators [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Hollywood is currently in the process of gutting itself of all the sexual predators that have terrorized its women for decades. From Harvey Weinstein, down to the latest, Charlie Rose, it’s clear that the problem of sexual assault and rape is far from uncommon. As Rickey Smiley points out, this is just the beginning. He shares some of the things he has experienced in regards to women’s jobs being on the line if they wouldn’t accept a certain kind of treatment.

Jeff Johnson shares some insights about the things he remembers himself and his friends being taught when they were younger boys, and why those misguided teachings develop into harmful, and dangerous behavioral habits in manhood. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos